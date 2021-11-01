MICHELLE: MESS U MADE

New York collective MICHELLE is a predominately queer and POC sextet that succeeds in blending their various experiences and styles into one cohesive, R&B-tinged whole. Their latest release, “MESS U MADE,” does so through an indie-inspired jam that expertly harmonizes and interweaves vocals from each of the group’s four leading singers: Sofia D’Angelo, Emma Lee, Layla Ku and Jamee Lockard. Accompanying the bop, a music video—shot and recorded live under the direction of Justin Ongeri—sees the collective jamming, screaming and dancing in a living room; an intimate visual for a raw, heartfelt song.