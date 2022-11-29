From Eva Liu’s debut album under the moniker mui zyu, Rotten Bun For An Eggless Century, comes the track “Rotten Bun,” which follows “Ghost With a Peach Skin” earlier this month. Liu (the vocalist for Dama Scout) says of the gorgeous, expansive ballad, “‘Rotten Bun’ brings us into the fantasy world where the record is set. Me, you, us, we, ‘the protagonist’ takes in their surroundings of moldy vegetation, witchcraft, magic and demons. The ‘rotten bun’ refers to the rotting heart of the lonesome warrior. We have to overcome these initial fiends who mock, bully, hurt by becoming strong enough whereby we are unaffected by their ‘rotten tongues’… A bit like a tutorial to a video game where you are guided through the introduction and still have to destroy a final boss as part of your training. Lots of the metaphors in the record have been inspired by Chinese folklore in particular Pu Songlin’s Strange Stories from a Chinese Studio.”