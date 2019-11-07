Mura Masa feat. slowthai: Deal Wiv It

Punk-inspired electronic producer Mura Masa and UK rapper slowthai (aka Tyron Frampton) collide for “Deal Wiv It,” an unapologetic tune about how to respond to someone who tells you that you’ve changed. The chorus, comprised of chopped vocal samples (slowthai repeating the song’s title), leads into verses backed by a thumping bass and filtered guitar. It’s a slight deviation for both artists, but the collaboration still fits within their personal canons quite nicely—slowthai’s performance is gritty and energetic, and Mura Masa lends a complex instrumental.