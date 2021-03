Featuring Mura Masa and Bülow, NYC-based songwriter, DJ and performance artist Alice Longyu Gao’s new track “She Abunai” begins with whispers, giggles and bubbly, latex sounds, but eventually unfurls into a more melodic track than her previous offerings. The catchy tune boasts a distinctly avant-pop vibe, replete with industrial and dance influences that create a simultaneously metallic and sugary sound.