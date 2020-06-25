NASA Renames Headquarters After Mary Jackson, Their First Black Woman Engineer

NASA has renamed its Washington, DC headquarters after the brilliant, late Mary Jackson—the first black woman engineer at the space agency. She worked at NASA, in various positions, from 1951 through 1985 and her building is located on the recently renamed Hidden Figures Way (named for the film that highlighted Jackson’s work, along with mathematicians Katherine Johnson and Dorothy Vaughan). While it’s been some 15 years since Jackson’s death, this is a significant step in NASA publicly recognizing and honoring the immense knowledge, time and energy that Jackson dedicated to space exploration. Jackson’s daughter Carolyn Lewis says in a statement that her mother was “a scientist, humanitarian, wife, mother and trailblazer who paved the way for thousands of others to succeed, not only at NASA, but throughout this nation.” Read more at The New York Times.

Via nytimes.com Posted on