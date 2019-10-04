National Cannabis Industry Association’s Push to Legalize Marijuana

To combat illicit cannabis vape products (amidst the escalating vaping crisis), 800 cannabis business leaders and policy experts have urged Congress to legalize—and regulate—marijuana in the US. What they refer to as “real, comprehensive federal cannabis reform,” would allow lighter guidelines on vaping products, and comes along with recommendations to make funds available to state medical authorities to investigate the vape illnesses and request licensed vape cartridge producers to stop using any additive thickening agents. Read more at Marijuana Business Daily.

Via mjbizdaily.com Posted on