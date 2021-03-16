Neil Frances: Mr Blue

Indie-dance music duo Neil Frances (aka Jordan Feller and Marc Gilfry) delivered their Stay Strong Play Long EP last week, a compilation of previously released singles and all-new tracks. “Mr Blue” (one of the new songs) proves cheerful and upbeat. It was born from a haiku that Gilfry wrote on his iPhone, about a friend dressed in head-to-toe blue tie-dye. The duo then enlisted collaborators—The Wombat, Undercover Dream Lovers and more—to add finishing touches and polish the underlying groove.