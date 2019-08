Soulful and carried along by an upbeat groove, “Shallow End” by Neil Frances (aka Marc Gilfry and Jordan Feller) incorporates silky vocals for a decidedly summery, breezy piece of indie-pop. The track was part of a double-sided release that features the very danceable “Rewind.” Listening to the two in sequence creates a pleasant contrast. While “Rewind” offers a thumping bass-line, “Shallow End” creates piano-led brightness.