Neil Frances’ Valentine’s Day Playlist for COOL HUNTING

For Valentine’s Day this year, electronic duo Neil Frances (aka Jordan Feller and Marc Gilfry) have put together a joyful playlist just for COOL HUNTING readers. With tracks from Janet Jackson, Sylvester, Stirling March and more, the compilation comprises pop, disco, dance, funk and beyond—and songs were selected to “soundtrack a dance floor love affair,” they tell us. “You meet on the dance floor, you move to the afters, then to the bedroom. We start hot and fast, and end on a more chilled note,” they tell us. “Dance music and the somewhat reckless abandon of the nightclub dance floor has been a major touch point for our music and creative direction recently.”

The pair are poised to perform at M3F, a 100% non-profit music festival that provides support to various organizations spanning the arts, environment and education. The two-day event in Phoenix, Arizona takes place 3-4 March and will also feature Jamie xx, Maggie Rogers, Jim-E Stack and many more. “We are playing at sunset, which will be very romantic,” they say. “It has always been our dream set time.” As for the commonalities between the playlist, the performance and romance in general, the duo tell us, “Love can be forever and it can be fleeting so make the most of it when you feel it.”

Hero image by Victoria Smith