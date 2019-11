Neon Indian (aka Alan Palomo) returns with his first song entirely in Spanish, “Toyota Man.” Upbeat and glitzy, it’s a pro-immigrant tune with a little playful satire. In the music video (also directed by the artist), Palomo creates an alternate self-history that also stars a piñata version of Trump. Palomo says that more recently, “the story of my family, which before felt commonly American, was suddenly politicized”—leading to this piece of work.