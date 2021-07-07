New-York Historical Society To Expand with NYC’s First LGBTQ+ History Museum

NYC’s oldest museum, the New-York Historical Society, will expand to include the forthcoming American LGBTQ+ Museum, the city’s first institution dedicated to queer history and culture. It will populate the top floor of a five-story addition to be developed on a lot the museum purchased for the purpose of expansion in 1937. Ideation for the museum began back in 2017 and since then, it has accumulated leadership that has surveyed roughly 40,000 LGBTQ+ people across the US. “We need a museum that tells the untold stories of regular lived lives, activists’ lives, lives that were lost in queer New York and queer America,” Richard Burns, the museum’s board chair, says to The New York Times. Read more about the expansion and what it will entail there.

Image courtesy of Alden Studios for Robert A.M. Stern Architects