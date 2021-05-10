Pairing Artists + Musicians, “Pressing Matters” Project Raises Funds for Music Support

London-based Pavement Licker (a creative duo consisting of James-Lee Duffy and Josh Jones) has launched “Pressing Matters,” a project that joins the art and music industries to raise money for mental health charity Music Support. The initiative sees artists and designers paired with musicians and bands for cover art that’s currently on show at the Matches Fashion gallery space in Mayfair, and available to bid on in Helium London’s online auction. The dream duos include David Shrigley and Chic, Joy Yamusangie and Underworld, Jean Jullien and Idles, and more. Read more at It’s Nice That, and register to bid on the auction at Helium London.

Image courtesy of Pressing Matters + Jean Julien