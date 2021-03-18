Paris’ First Hotel-Cinema Hybrid, MK2 Nation’s Hotel Paradiso

In Paris’ 12th arrondissement, a new hotel-cinema hybrid called Hotel Paradiso (a reference to the 1966 film of the same name) welcomes guests to stay in one of 34 rooms or two suites, each of which doubles as a private screening room. Developed by movie theater group MK2 Nation, the hospitality venture includes room service, access to several streaming services and a selection of 2,500 DVDs. Regular hotel rooms include one three-meter-wide screen and high-quality projector; the two suites have their own screening rooms with dedicated seating and professional projectors. Read more at Vogue Paris.

Image courtesy of MK2 Nation