Link About It: This Week’s Picks

Modern Counterculture + the Invasive Internet

“In the internet era, true counterculture is difficult to see, and even harder to find—but that doesn’t mean it’s not there,” Berlin-based writer Caroline Busta writes in her Document Journal debut, “The internet didn’t kill counterculture—you just won’t find it on Instagram.” In her article, Busta points out that counterculture isn’t as simply classified as it used to be. Similarly, the powers that countercultures rebel against have changed somewhat. Now, in the era of tech hegemony, Busta argues that being a part of a counterculture requires a separation from Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon because these platforms make their “profits off the personal expression and political conflict of its users.” The counterculture of today no longer finds satisfaction in the rebellions of yesteryear, rather Busta says it’s about “betraying or divesting from your public online self.” Read the full report on Document Journal.

Photo by Sebastian Lager for Document Journal

Climate Change Opera “Sun & Sea” in an Abandoned Bauhaus Swimming Pool

Thirty minutes outside of Berlin, in an abandoned Bauhaus swimming pool from 1928 that sits across from E-WERK Luckenwalde renewable power station and contemporary arts center, the climate change opera Sun & Sea will be staged 1-2 May. Created by three women artists in Lithuania—theater director Rugile Barzdziukaite, playwright Vaiva Grainyte and composer Lina Lapelyte—the opera won the 2019 Venice Biennale’s Golden Lion, after queues of people sought out the surreal performance. This is the first time it will be staged outside of Venice. Learn more, and support the project and its 20 performers, at Kickstarter.

Image courtesy of E-WERK, Stefan Korte and LUBA

Paris’ First Hotel-Cinema Hybrid, MK2 Nation’s Hotel Paradiso

In Paris’ 12th arrondissement, a new hotel-cinema hybrid called Hotel Paradiso (a reference to the 1966 film of the same name) welcomes guests to stay in one of 34 rooms or two suites, each of which doubles as a private screening room. Developed by movie theater group MK2 Nation, the hospitality venture includes room service, access to several streaming services and a selection of 2,500 DVDs. Regular hotel rooms include one three-meter-wide screen and high-quality projector; the two suites have their own screening rooms with dedicated seating and professional projectors. Read more at Vogue Paris.

Image courtesy of MK2 Nation

Download Retro iOS App Icons That Nod To Apple’s History

Product designer Ben Vessey developed 110 black-and-white, pixelated icons for today’s most popular apps, including Twitter, Tinder and Netflix. Dubbed the “iOS (Old School)” project, Vessey looked to Apple’s history to inform his clever designs. In addition to the app icons, Vessey created six monochromatic wallpapers. Together, the backgrounds and icons can be purchased for a little over $5 and installed on any iPhone using Shortcuts. Read more at Core77.

Image courtesy of Ben Vessey

Link About It is our filtered look at the web, shared daily in Link and on social media, and rounded up every Saturday morning. Hero image courtesy of E-WERK, Stefan Korte and LUBA