Peggy Gou: Starry Night

Originally released as an Apple Music exclusive, Peggy Gou’s “Starry Night” plays by typical house music rules—hi-hats, machine claps, a thumping bass line, and prominent piano chords—and leans into the feel-good nature of the genre. Gou lays down a few Korean-language verses and splices them with spoken-word English. The accompanying video, which was directed by Jonas Lindstroem, proves cinematic with wide-angle shots of Gou dancing, silent scenes of contemporary choreography, and artful arrangements of uniformed schoolgirls.