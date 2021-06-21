Space Available + Peggy Gou’s Recycled Trash Chairs

Composed of 20 kilograms of recycled high-density polyethylene (HDPE) plastic trash recovered from Indonesian waterways and streets, a series of chairs from design studio Space Available and DJ Peggy Gou each feature an under-seat storage space for vinyl records. Space Available was founded during lockdown by Potato Head hotel group creative director Daniel Mitchell, who hopes to draw attention to the ever-escalating plastic pollution crisis. Balinese artisans assemble the chairs by hand, after the plastic is melted and swirled into mesmerizing patterns and then hardened into sheets. Read more at Dezeen.

Image courtesy of Space Available