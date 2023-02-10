Photographer Claudia Andujar’s Powerful “The Yanomami Struggle” Exhibit at The Shed

For more than 50 years, photographer Claudia Andujar has documented the Yanomami people, an Indigenous group who live in an area of the Amazon that spans from northern Brazil to Venezuela. More than 200 of Andujar’s photographs, along with work by Yanomami artists, coalesce for The Yanomami Struggle, a powerful and thought provoking exhibition at The Shed. There are an estimated 30,000 Yanomami left in the world—and the exhibit calls attention to the human rights crisis stemming from illegal mining and its lethal impact on their community. Further, 91-year-old Andujar (who lost her family in the Holocaust and later moved to Brazil) uses photography as a means to communicate the lives of the Yanomami, not “other” them. Presented by Paris-based Fondation Cartier pour l’art contemporain, in conjunction with São Paulo’s Moreira Salles Institute and the Brazilian NGOs Hutukara Associação Yanomami and Instituto Socioambiental, the exhibit runs now through 16 April. Read more at Artnet News.

Image of Collective house near the Catholic mission on the Catrimani River, Roraima state (1976). Artwork © Claudia Andujar. Collection of the artist