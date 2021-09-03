Photos of Bygone Movie Theaters Capture “Decay In Its Divinity”

Between tattered wallpapers and crumbling seat cushions, French photographers Yves Marchand and Romain Meffre find beauty in the abandoned American movie theaters of old. Their new photobook, Movie Theaters, celebrates the vast architectural opulence of forgotten early 20th-century auditoriums, journeying through the history of American entertainment from neo-Renaissance to neo-Byzantine to Art Nouveau and other eras. Find out how the pair locate “decay in its divinity” and glimpse more of their work at Wallpaper*.

Image of Fox Theater in Inglewood, CA, courtesy of Yves Marchand and Romain Meffre