Political Pop Artist Peter Saul’s Powerful “Crime and Punishment” Exhibition at New Museum

More than 60 paintings from 86-year-old artist—and Pop Art progenitor—Peter Saul speak from the walls of New Museum in the retrospective Crime and Punishment. Each, pulled from 50 years of work, offers a societal critique so sharp—but sometimes masked in cartoonish comedy and color—that one might not feel the attack. Through racism and violence, political ineptness and corruption, Saul pokes and prods at public figures and tragic events. It’s a powerful show where works from decades past feel just as relevant as recent paintings. Read more about the show, and through an interview with Saul, at the Guardian.

Via theguardian.com Posted on