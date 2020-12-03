Prophet: So Much Love

San Francisco funk artist Prophet’s “So Much Love” appears at the end of Don’t Forget It, the artist’s second release on Stones Throw Records. Prior to his 2018 album, Wanna Be Your Man (made in collaboration with producer Mndsgn), Prophet hadn’t released a record in 34 years. His 1984 album, Right On Time, was circulated around DJ scenes and became a cult favorite, but never reached the mainstream. With his new music, Prophet is garnering more attention. The self-produced “So Much Love” proves lo-fi, nearly eerie and altogether emotional—even if it’s understated.

Photo by Frank Hom, courtesy of Stones Throw Records