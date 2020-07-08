Steve Arrington: Keep Dreamin’

Following the release of the blissful “The Joys of Love” in May, funk legend Steve Arrington announces his first album in 11 years and debuts “Keep Dreamin’,” a positive tune with glamorous accents. The album, Down to the Lowest Terms: The Soul Sessions (due 18 September via Stones Throw Records) took at least 10 years to make, according to Arrington, who says, “No matter what, no matter how long it takes, I stay focused and put in the work for dreams to come true.”