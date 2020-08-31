Protoje feat. Popcaan: Like Royalty

Grammy-nominated reggae singer-songwriter Protoje (aka Oje Ken Ollivierre) taps fellow Jamaican recording artist Popcaan for “Like Royalty” from his recently released album. “The song is about letting my people know that, as long as I’m healthy and strong, they have nothing to worry about,” Protoje said in a statement accompanying the track. Popcaan provides contrasting vocals, but the duo works seamlessly together on the song, which appears on In Search of Lost Time—named for the Marcel Proust novel.