Stomach “Psychobiome” Capable of Influencing Thoughts

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based research company Holobiome surveys human stool for microbiomes capable of influencing a person’s weight, actions, thoughts and overall feeling (bloated, energetic, fatigued, etc) through their gut. Through innovative processes, the team there has been able to collect, in culture, 70% of the known human stomach biomes, rendering the company uniquely fit to formulate future “psychobiotics.” The potential here is well-known: gut health is widely believed to be the key to overall wellness, but Holobiome seeks to push the field further. They aim to treat depression, insomnia, irritable bowel syndrome, and more ailments that “have neurological as well as intestinal components”—and human trials could begin in as soon as one year. Read more at Science.

