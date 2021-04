From LA-based recording artist PWNT (aka Kosta Galanopoulos), the sunny single “Days in the Summer” exudes a bright psych-funk energy. The poolside-ready track will lead Galanopoulos’ debut solo album, also entitled Days in the Summer, out 25 June on Acrophase Records. It’s an exciting development for Galanopoulos, who’s honed his skills as a touring and recording musician for other acts.