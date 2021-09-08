Curtis Harding: Can’t Hide It

Curtis Harding leans into his psychedelic soul roots with very ’70s visuals for the retro-tinged “Can’t Hide It,” the first single from his just-announced album, If Words Were Flowers—out 5 November. The video, a clip from the fictional show The Velvet Touch, features Anthony Mackie, Omar Dorsey and Harding himself as the segment’s charming, velvet-draped performer. With elements of psych rock, hip-hop, soul and funk, Harding’s new tune effortlessly combines warm, vintage sounds with impeccable contemporary production, and the result is infectious.