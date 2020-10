Irish rapper Rejjie Snow (aka Alex Anyaegbunam) collaborates with Swedish singer Snoh Aalegra and Chicago-based producer Cam O’bi on his second single of the year, the breezy “Mirrors.” Blending elements from jazz, funk, soul and classic hip-hop along with the two vocalists’ enchanting and seemingly insouciant contributions, the song exudes a sense of languid contentment. The perfect (albeit temporary) antidote to late-2020 anxieties.