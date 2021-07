Tyler, The Creator joins singer-songwriter Snoh Aalegra on two tracks from her just-released album, Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies. Iranian-born, Swedish-raised Aalegra melds R&B and hip-hop throughout the record, and one standout is “NEON PEACH,” which includes touches of funk and ’80s pop. The somewhat faster-paced tune sees the two artists spar, going back and forth about flaws that led to the demise of a relationship.