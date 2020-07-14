Rejjie Snow feat. MF DOOM + Cam O’bi: Cookie Chips

Irish rapper/songwriter/producer Rejjie Snow has released his first new music since his 2018 debut, Dear Annie. The sweet song—called “Cookie Chips”—features cameos by MF DOOM and Cam O’bi atop a gauzy, psychedelic melody. The video (directed by photo and film outfit Machine Operated) sees Snow (aka Alex Anyaegbunam) wearing bunny ears, wandering through the countryside while carrying an enormous bunch of colored balloons. With plenty of bittersweet nostalgia, the breezy tune feels optimistic, with the artist offering this statement: “It feels good to bring out this song in such an unaccustomed time and begin this new chapter in a solid and happy place.”