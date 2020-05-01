Send Yourself a Postcard and Donate to Important Organizations

Conceptualized by Denver-based design agency Cultivator, the “Remind Me What Matters” project was created to be “a reminder that even in the toughest times, something positive can always come out of it.” The activation is charitable in nature, but also encourages people to be kind to those around us, and to ourselves. In order to take part, begin by simply choosing a postcard from Cultivator’s collection. Each one costs $1, an amount that will be split between five Colorado non-profits: Food Bank of the Rockies, American Nurses Foundation, Denver Small Business Relief Fund, Help Colorado Now, and Robbie’s Hope. (Additional donations can be made at checkout.) Printed with your personalized message, the postcard will be mailed on a random date in the future. Whether a positive reminder to yourself, a note of to a friend, or a poem for a loved one, these postcards benefit many. See more at their site.

