Postcard Boy: Flight

San Diego-based musician and visual artist Postcard Boy (aka Garrett Seamans, who also photographs under the alias phylm) ruminates on the freedoms found amidst the agenda-less summer days of youth in “Flight.” The second single to premiere in advance of his forthcoming EP, Limbo (out 19 June), the track honors these fleeting sensation and the warmth of summer friendships. Seamans goes so far as to conclude with oceanic sounds he captured during a road trip along the California coast. It’s the self-directed music video—one that supports the freedom of aimless adventure with undeniable beauty—that ties in Seamans artistry on all levels.