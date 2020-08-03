Róisín Murphy: Something More

Replete with soaring synths and effortless vocals, Róisín Murphy’s “Something More” (written by Amy Douglas) maintains a slinky, mellow feel throughout, even when the keys appear half-way through—bringing with them all the nostalgia and energy of piano house. The release coincides with an announcement about Murphy’s upcoming fifth solo album, Róisín Machine, made with longtime collaborator Richard Barratt (aka DJ Parrot, aka Crooked Man). Murphy says, “Our first version was way more straight-ahead pop, funky, very camp. It seemed right when we began before lockdown but as a new reality descended upon the world we got tired of its one and only dimension. So when this slow-burn, deep, soulful, groove emerged out of the Crooked remixes, I decided to change tack. It seemed perfect, the perfect arrangement for the song and also perfect for the moment. We’re in darker ages now and this feels like morning, the sun’s coming up and it’s the last record of a very, very, good night. We need space for ‘mood’ and the ‘uncanny’ right now.”