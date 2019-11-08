Róisín Murphy: Narcissus

Teaming up again with longtime collaborator Crooked Man (aka DJ Parrot), Róisín Murphy has released the disco bop “Narcissus,” a follow up to the glorious “Incapable.” Beginning with funk guitar, a thumping bass line, and sparkling strings, the song pays homage to house, disco and funk of yesteryear. Murphy’s familiar voice appears almost three minutes into the song, telling an abridged story of the paranoia and destructiveness of Narcissus. As she whispers and sings, Murphy offers a moody element to the soaring, effervescent banger.