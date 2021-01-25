serpentwithfeet: Fellowship

The wildly talented serpentwithfeet (aka Josiah Wise) returns with “Fellowship,” a touching song about friendship written and produced by the LA-based artist, along with Sampha and Lil Silva. Layered and textured, the song (from the upcoming album DEACON, out 26 March) is rich with off-kilter percussion and serpentwithfeet’s immediately familiar ethereal vocals. The lyrics are more literal and straightforward than many of his previous offerings, but no less stirring. Along with the video, directed by Kordae Jatafa Henry, the song comes with this statement from serpentwithfeet: “I dedicate ‘Fellowship’ to anyone who has had a good friend or been a good friend.”