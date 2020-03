Shura (aka Alexandra Lilah Denton) has teamed up with Ivy Sole for “Elevator Girl,” a breezy tune based on a date Denton once went on. It’s “about the elation of a first date—the fact that it can make you feel kind of high without drugs,” she says. Through breathy vocals, a groovy bass line and Ivy Sole’s effortless verse, the song is dappled with ’90s R&B influences and sweetly conveys that giddy feeling brought on by a crush.