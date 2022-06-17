Skott: Evergreen

Swedish pop singer, songwriter and producer Skott (aka Pauline Skott) returns with the effervescent new single “Evergreen,” another easy-to-love advanced listen from her forthcoming second full-length album. “It’s about a time-tested love, a relationship with a lot of history and growth,” Skott says of the moving, melodic song. “Like you can read it in the tree’s rings and scars. But at the same time there’s naivety, this young, unspoiled, puppy love side—an evergreen crown on a massive gnarly oak. I picture it growing taller and more beautiful with the years, while staying vibrant. I’ve always believed that this sort of love exists, and I’ve been feeling like I’ve found it. There’s someone special to me that inspired this song.”