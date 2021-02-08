Sofia Kourtesis: La Perla

Following her 2020 EP, Sarita Colonia, Berlin-based musician Sofia Kourtesis returns with the soaring “La Perla.” The song will appear on Fresia Magdalena (set for release in March) which will feature several field recordings Kourtesis made in her hometown of Lima, Peru. “La Perla,” she says, “is about staring at the sea. It’s the first thing I’ll do when I return to Peru. My dad used to say staring at the sea is like meditation, it clears your head. This song is for him. It’s hard for me to listen to ‘La Perla’ as it wrote it during a time I lost my dad to leukaemia. This song is for him, descansa en paz papa.” It’s also the first time the DJ/producer has sung on one of her songs, and the vocal samples perfectly complement the uplifting track, which is both mellow and made for dancing at sunrise.