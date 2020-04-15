Specialized Gives Bikes to Essential Workers

Scroll down to see more content

Channeling their concern over the current crisis, the team at Specialized Bicycles sought a way to do their part and provide much-needed assistance to essential workers. As those still asked to report to work must commute—and are likely to face delayed, rerouted, unsafe or even shuttered public transportation lines—the brand opened an online portal for anyone impacted and still working to apply for a free bike. Specialized also notes that these folks can be nominated by a friend, colleague, neighbor, family member or anyone else.

In partnership with Transportation Alternatives, a NYC-based non-profit that provides transportation-deprived individuals with their own, oftentimes community-donated wheels, Specialized is accepting applications until 22 April. From the final list, the brand and the organization will begin distributing bikes based on the order in which submissions were received.

“Essential workers need to keep moving to keep our communities going,” the initiative’s homepage reads. “The impact of COVID-19 is hard to process, and the actions we can take often feel small in comparison to the scale of the problem. Together, we can help make life a little easier for those on the front lines with safe, reliable and convenient transportation.”

For those buying independently of the essential workers program, the brand emphasizes the impact of shopping local: as long as you choose “Click & Collect” at checkout, 100% of the proceeds go to your selected retailer. Specialized’s inventory of bikes range from entry-level $500 rides to $15,000+ speciality rigs.

Images courtesy of Specialized