Stormzy: Superheroes

British grime artist Stormzy (aka Michael Owuo Jr) has released Taz Tron Delix-directed visuals to accompany his mellow but moving “Superheroes.” Dedicating the animated video to Chadwick Boseman, Stormzy shared a statement with fans: “You are a superhero in your own right, and don’t ever forget that.” While referencing Nina Simone, Little Simz, Malorie Blackman, Venus and Serena Williams, the lyrics ultimately focus on young Black people, who the South London-born artist refers to as his young Black kings and queens throughout, offering encouragement and admiration for their resilience. The uplifting, powerful song samples the theme for British kids’ show Tracy Beaker, based on the book series by Jacqueline Wilson, who—when asked about Stormzy’s sample—said, “What a treat.”