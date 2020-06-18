Previewing Superfly’s Philanthropic “Small Business Live” Virtual Event

Scroll down to see more content

Superfly (an experience company known for events like Bonaroo and Outside Lands) has launched their own iteration of an online-only music festival, called Small Business Live. Impressive talent (including Ms Lauryn Hill and Leon Bridges) will perform remotely from various small businesses across the country, all to benefit the Accion Opportunity Fund, a charitable coalition (formed by the merger of Opportunity Fund and Accion US Network) working to implement a micro-lending network to assist small businesses. They’ll use the received funds to provide immediate grants for at-risk small business across the US.

Superfly pledges the funds from the benefit to the non-profit because of its “track record of providing almost 90% of their loans to small businesses founded by people of color, as well as supporting immigrant-owned and women-owned businesses,” a spokesperson says. Leading the event—which runs from 4PM until 10PM this coming Saturday, 20 June—will be DJ/producer Jazzy Jeff, and he’ll be tasked with introducing a remarkable line-up that includes the aforementioned Ms Lauryn Hill (performing from a TBD location) and Leon Bridges (live at Avoca Coffee, Fort Worth), as well as 2 Chainz (streaming from Atlanta’s K&K Soul Food), Brittany Howard (playing from Fanny’s House of Music, Nashville), Chicano Batman (together at Espacio 1839 in LA), and more.

Small Business Live will be broadcasted live on TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitch, LinkedIn, Twitter, LiveXLive, and on media partner Bustle’s website. Viewers—from any of the aforementioned platforms—are encouraged to donate by texting “SmallBiz” to 707070. Donations will also be accepted until 26 June on the event’s website.

Images courtesy of Superfly