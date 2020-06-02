Support the Black Journalists Therapy Relief Fund

“While publications ask black journalists—both freelance and full-time staff members—to put their lives at risk to report on racial injustices and embed themselves within the protests, they rarely provide resources for these same journalists to process the trauma incurred both on the job and in daily life,” Sonia Weiser, the organizer of the Black Journalists Therapy Relief Fund, says at its launch. On the fundraiser’s GoFundMe page, an application form allows for Black journalists to apply for covered treatment—up $1,500 per applicant. For any mental health professionals willing to offer their time and services, Weiser asks for you to reach her via Twitter, where she acts as a resource for freelance writers year-round. Since its launch just 24 hours ago, the effort has raised their goal of $20,000 but will remain open to donations.

