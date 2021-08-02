The Blow: I’m Not In Love (10cc Cover)

“We’ve both been obsessed with this song, ever since we discovered how it was made,” The Blow’s Khaela Maricich says in a statement about the American electro-pop duo’s cover of the 10cc classic, “I’m Not In Love.” “Even though it sounds like an ’80s song, it was actually made in 1975, by a rock band, before electronic pop really existed (at least on a mainstream level). 10cc produced it using a crazy and elaborate process, recording their voices in layers for weeks, taking a big risk on an experiment that ended up being a huge hit.” The Blow’s version is just as mellow and equally mesmerizing.