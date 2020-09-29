The Bushcamp Company’s Fundraiser for Their “Begins At Home” Charity

Typically, The Bushcamp Company‘s charitable initiative, called Begins At Home, remains financed thanks to a daily fee for safari attendees. As expected, the number of tourists, and thus the amount of money raised, is exceedingly low this year so they are hosting a two month-long fundraiser, with $50 donations adding up to 10 entries in a competition to win a week-long safari stay for two—with accommodation, activities, meals and drinks all included. We stayed at the Bushcamp Company’s lodge in the South Luangwa National Park, Zambia, in 2012 and couldn’t bear to see Begins At Home arm—which supports education, wildlife, land conservation, infrastructure and health programs—go unfunded. Read more and enter the competition at their site.

Image courtesy of The Bushcamp Company