The Creative Collective NYC + Black History’s “BLK HST: Reclaiming Our Stories”

The Creative Collective NYC and Black History’s virtual exhibition BLK HST: Reclaiming Our Stories profiles dozens of influential Black individuals who achieved “firsts” throughout US history. From Matthew Alexander Henson, the first person to reach the North Pole; to Cheryle Browne Hollingsworth, the first Black contestant in the Miss America pageant; Doris S Davis, the first Black woman to govern a metropolitan city; and Deford Bailey Sr, the first Black musician to perform at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry, these profiles spotlight Black excellence and success. “Although all of the unique stories in this exhibit might not be often heard, their contributions should be honored. We stand on the shoulders of giants and we are thankful for all the doors they opened for us,” the organizers write. The online venue—designed by School of Space on Arium, an all-new virtual events platform—can be accessed through the registration link starting 17 February.

Screenshot captured within BLK HST: Reclaiming Our Stories