The Free Black Women’s Library To Open in Brooklyn

Founded by multi-hyphenate artist and organizer OlaRonke Akinmowo, The Free Black Women’s Library has been a roaming art project, interactive installation and book collection that features 4,000 books all written exclusively by Black women. Now, the non-profit is settling down in a brick-and-mortar space, The Reading Room, in Brooklyn’s Bed-Stuy. “Getting a physical space means being able to provide a safe place for the Bed-Stuy community to rest, gather, learn and create together,” says the founder, who not only grew up in the neighborhood but also recognizes the gentrification currently underway there. Slated to open in spring 2022, The Reading Room will help reclaim real estate, allow others to engage more deeply with the works and operate as an inclusive space for film screenings, talks, free workshops and more. Learn more about this important new library (and how to support it) at the BK Reader.

Image of a reader at The Free Black Women’s Library pop-up, courtesy of OlaRonke Akinmowo