Anyone who’s ever been trapped at a party will resonate with the lyrics of London-based singer-songwriter The Last Morrell’s newest track. And while the wordplay within “The Party” speaks to abandonment, excuses and temptation, the bright instrumentation definitely sets an optimistic, celebratory stage. Altogether, it’s a soulful number with dynamic sonic shifts—and a first single from The Last Morrell’s debut EP, Sarcasm.