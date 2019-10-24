The Universe is Purportedly Made of “Spacetime Foam”

Recent considerations may render everything we think we know about the cosmos untrue. Researchers currently ponder whether or not space, which was once considered constant and guided by the arrow of time, is actually made up of an ever-changing mass of bubbles that contain mini-universes—which they’re referring to as “Spacetime Foam.” This phenomenon could explain plenty of gaps in various research fields—from physics and quantum computing to many others. Read more about the information fueling this theory at Vice.

