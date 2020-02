An indie rock composition centered on the subject of support in times of emotional tumult, Nashville-based The Voodoo Children’s “Caroline” churns and stirs and chugs along. Steered by musician and artist JT Daly, the music collective’s debut EP, Instant Nostalgia, will release sometime later this year. If this lead single is any indicator, one can expect more thoughtful, moody tunes from the band and its collaborators.