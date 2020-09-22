Tune-Yards: nowhere, man

Though most will notice a nod to the Beatles in its title, Tune-Yards’ first new single since 2018, “nowhere, man,” is not a cover; rather it’s a frenetic adventure into the soundscapes of the ’90s. Once again, front-woman Merrill Garbus mesmerizes with her seemingly unlimited vocal powers—allowing the song’s central message to ring loud and clear: “If you cannot hear a woman then how can you write her song?” The track’s official music video, directed by Japhy Riddle and Callie Day, constructs a surreal world of live footage (shot in their garage) and stop-motion animation—all with some Charlie Chaplin impressions.