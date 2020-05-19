Tyler, The Creator: BOYFRIEND

Initially exclusive to the vinyl pressing of Tyler, The Creator’s 2019 album, Igor, “BOYFRIEND” appeared on streaming services this week to the delight of fans who missed out on purchasing the limited edition physical release or abstained from indulging in leaked versions. Comprising a complex, constantly morphing instrumental that samples Twink’s “Fluid” and interpolates Tyler’s “Glitter,” the track dips into pop, R&B, rock, electronic, soul and hip-hop, showcasing Tyler’s growth as a producer. Plus, vocalists Charlie Wilson and Santigold appear at opposite ends of the four-minute song.