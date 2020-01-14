U.S. Girls: Overtime

Technically a rework of a 2013 release, “Overtime,” as it appears now, is a single from U.S. Girls’ forthcoming seventh album, Heavy Light, out 6 March via 4AD. The soulful experiment by the band (led by multi-disciplinary artist Meg Remy) employs choral vocals as instruments and incrementally introduces drums and saxophone until the song reaches its peak. Each of the highly anticipated album’s 13 tracks were recorded live by 20+ studio musicians and will be performed nearly nightly on a long list of 2020 tour dates beginning with Toronto on 15 February.